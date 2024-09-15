WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.08% of Rayonier as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 171,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 68,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th.

Rayonier Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of RYN opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.04. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.86 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rayonier news, Director V. Larkin Martin sold 10,011 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $306,036.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,935.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

