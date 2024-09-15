WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 102,870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 98,788 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,398,000 after acquiring an additional 43,858 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,740,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CRM opened at $254.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $675,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,362,888.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $675,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,362,888.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,376 shares of company stock valued at $15,878,005. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.41.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

