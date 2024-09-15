WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 230.8% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYZD. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after acquiring an additional 448,492 shares in the last quarter.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HYZD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.95. 16,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,751. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Increases Dividend

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.