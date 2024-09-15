Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $267.26

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 267.26 ($3.49) and traded as high as GBX 268 ($3.50). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 267 ($3.49), with a volume of 610,547 shares.

Witan Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 741.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 267.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 259.40.

Witan Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Witan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.51. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,666.67%.

Witan Investment Trust Company Profile

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

