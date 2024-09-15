WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Short Interest Update

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the August 15th total of 119,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
WonderFi Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WONDF opened at $0.11 on Friday. WonderFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.
WonderFi Technologies Company Profile
