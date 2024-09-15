WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Short Interest Update

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the August 15th total of 119,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WonderFi Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WONDF opened at $0.11 on Friday. WonderFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

WonderFi Technologies Company Profile

WonderFi Technologies Inc engages in the development and acquisition of technology platforms to facilitate investments in the emerging industry of digital assets. It operates through three segments: Trading, Payments, and Corporate. The company owns and operates crypto asset trading platforms comprising Bitbuy, Coinsquare, CoinSmart, Bitvo, and Coinberry.

