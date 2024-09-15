Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $15,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Workday by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Workday by 614.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.45, for a total value of $1,915,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,990,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.45, for a total value of $1,915,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,990,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 466,402 shares of company stock valued at $107,992,034. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

Workday Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $250.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.