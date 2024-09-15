Worldcoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $677.94 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $677.94 million and $90.16 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00002556 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,039,505 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 439,804,890.90515995 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.5468765 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 335 active market(s) with $88,961,343.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

