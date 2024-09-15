Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires 449 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. owned 0.39% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMXF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,803,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,500,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 76,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 33,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000.

NASDAQ:EMXF opened at $37.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.63. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

