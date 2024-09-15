Wrapmanager Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in RTX by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,752,000 after buying an additional 11,163,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,154,000. Focused Investors Fund L P purchased a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,594,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in RTX by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,674,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,147,000 after acquiring an additional 677,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Melius Research upped their target price on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.31.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $119.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $123.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

