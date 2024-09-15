Wrapmanager Inc. Has $237,000 Stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZZ. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 69.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AZZ during the second quarter worth $72,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AZZ by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZZ stock opened at $78.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 73.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $43.48 and a one year high of $88.67.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. AZZ had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $413.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 63.55%.

In other news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $1,233,270.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,121.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $1,233,270.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,511 shares of company stock valued at $52,794. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZZ. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AZZ in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on AZZ in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZZ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

