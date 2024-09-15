Wrapmanager Inc. Has $315,000 Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 3,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in BCE by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BCE opened at $35.40 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.729 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BCE. Cibc World Mkts upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

