Wrapmanager Inc. Makes New $184,000 Investment in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,878 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BVN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 18.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,065,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $509,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912,454 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,988,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,749,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,307,000 after purchasing an additional 982,785 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 189.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 346,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 732,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at $7,082,000.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $18.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $277.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

