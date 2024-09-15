Wrapmanager Inc. Reduces Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 2.3% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 7.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Entergy in the second quarter worth about $107,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETR opened at $127.09 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.04.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,110,766 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

