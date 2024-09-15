Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 1,010 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $834,836.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,836.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,861.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,881 shares of company stock worth $4,267,884. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of HALO stock opened at $62.30 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.42.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

