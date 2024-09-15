Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 1,067 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NGG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Grid by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.51. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $55.13 and a 12-month high of $73.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

