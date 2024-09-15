Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 3,637 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,308,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,182,000 after purchasing an additional 584,333 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 89.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,861,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,364,000 after buying an additional 4,664,258 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ASE Technology by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,884,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,557,000 after buying an additional 1,009,795 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,884,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,553,000 after buying an additional 313,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ASE Technology by 3.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,939,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,148,000 after acquiring an additional 63,237 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $9.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $12.86.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASX. StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

