Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 727 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,374,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,997,000 after purchasing an additional 646,122 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 267,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,635 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 771,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,557,000 after purchasing an additional 346,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth $1,220,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $127.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.46.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

