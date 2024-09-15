XRUN (XRUN) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.90 Million

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One XRUN token can now be bought for about $0.0519 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. XRUN has a total market cap of $17.90 million and $65,121.75 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XRUN has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XRUN alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.83 or 0.00259779 BTC.

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,072,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

Buying and Selling XRUN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XRUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XRUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.