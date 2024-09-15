Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 73.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,334 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 68.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 1,185.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 170.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 184.9% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Xylem by 96.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL stock opened at $130.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $146.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.94.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

