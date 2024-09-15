Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Short Interest Update

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Yankuang Energy Group Stock Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:YZCAY opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. Yankuang Energy Group has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

About Yankuang Energy Group

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

