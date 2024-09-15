Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Buys £149.49 in Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) insider Gary McGrath bought 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 453 ($5.92) per share, for a total transaction of £149.49 ($195.49).

Zotefoams Stock Performance

Zotefoams stock opened at GBX 436 ($5.70) on Friday. Zotefoams plc has a 12-month low of GBX 258.55 ($3.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 595.20 ($7.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 475.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 444.28. The stock has a market cap of £211.90 million, a PE ratio of 2,180.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Zotefoams alerts:

Zotefoams Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 2.38 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,500.00%.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

