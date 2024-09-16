1,000,000 Shares in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Acquired by Cannae Holdings Inc.

Cannae Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,600,000. Dayforce comprises 4.2% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dayforce in the second quarter valued at $51,027,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Dayforce in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,904,000.
Dayforce Stock Up 1.1 %
Dayforce stock opened at $59.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Dayforce Inc has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.51.
DAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dayforce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Dayforce from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
