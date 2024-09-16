101,004 Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Purchased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 101,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.07% of Ciena as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 5,021,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,028,000 after acquiring an additional 368,897 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,513,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,149,000 after buying an additional 791,215 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,162,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,331,000 after buying an additional 332,181 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ciena by 1,944.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,062,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,986,000 after buying an additional 1,961,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 17.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,049,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,743,000 after acquiring an additional 301,390 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,635,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,635,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.15.

Ciena Stock Up 3.0 %

Ciena stock opened at $56.17 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.31 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

