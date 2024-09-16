1,019 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Acquired by Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 974,715 shares of company stock worth $579,704,927 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $71.41 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

