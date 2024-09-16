1,281 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $171.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.77 and a 200 day moving average of $162.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

