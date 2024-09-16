1,511 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,511 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $334,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,639 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 66,263 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.7 %
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Hsbc Global Res cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
