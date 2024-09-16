1,750 Shares in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Purchased by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after buying an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 327,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 182,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on BROS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

NYSE BROS opened at $34.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 188.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $43.49.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,732.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,732.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,287,154.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at $14,764,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,096,452 shares of company stock worth $35,018,776 in the last ninety days. 46.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

