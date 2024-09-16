209 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,364,000 after acquiring an additional 432,353 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,976,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,912,000 after acquiring an additional 334,057 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,506,000 after acquiring an additional 226,171 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,146,000 after acquiring an additional 249,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,002,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,637,000 after acquiring an additional 180,857 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $171.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $172.98.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

