209 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,364,000 after acquiring an additional 432,353 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,976,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,912,000 after acquiring an additional 334,057 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,506,000 after acquiring an additional 226,171 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,146,000 after acquiring an additional 249,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,002,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,637,000 after acquiring an additional 180,857 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $171.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $172.98.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Value ETF
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.