24,256 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank boosted its stake in Okta by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $199,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $199,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $277,524.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 346,173 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,801. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Okta from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Okta from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Okta

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $74.06 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of -44.35, a PEG ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.