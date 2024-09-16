285 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Purchased by Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 285 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Generac by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Generac by 831.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 240,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after acquiring an additional 214,322 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $155,707,000. Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1,350.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 32,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 30,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $140.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $169.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.85.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Generac’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Generac

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.