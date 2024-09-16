35,462 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Purchased by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL opened at $105.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.12.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.