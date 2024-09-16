35,462 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Purchased by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NOBL opened at $105.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.12.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
