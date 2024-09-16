51,306 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 28.5% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 14,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,461,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,582,000 after purchasing an additional 328,184 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,161,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,033,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,489.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Marathon Oil Stock Performance
NYSE:MRO opened at $26.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.16.
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marathon Oil Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.
Marathon Oil Profile
Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.
