5,554 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Bought by Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,554 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 0.7% of Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 31,815 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Daiwa America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.08.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $346.90 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.64 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total value of $3,484,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,983,359.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total value of $3,484,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,359.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 464,075 shares of company stock worth $154,029,567. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

