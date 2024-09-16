5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Reaches New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$7.23 and last traded at C$7.18, with a volume of 37414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.18.

Specifically, Senior Officer Richard Perron bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.95 per share, with a total value of C$521,250.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark upped their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Desjardins increased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$7.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

5N Plus Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$639.33 million, a PE ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$102.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$91.45 million. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 4.15%. Analysts expect that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.3715996 earnings per share for the current year.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

