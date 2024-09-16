851 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $199.93 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $214.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.99. The company has a market cap of $182.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.