Abound Wealth Management Acquires 3,639 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.6% of Abound Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwind Capital acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG opened at $66.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $66.47.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

