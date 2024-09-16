Abound Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTWO. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,197 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 18,145.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $87.67 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.39 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.59.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.299 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

