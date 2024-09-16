Abound Wealth Management Decreases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Abound Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $58,045,000 after buying an additional 20,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 122,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 43,405 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $119.81 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $135.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

