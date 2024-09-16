Abound Wealth Management Invests $136,000 in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SILA. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $923,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $249,000.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SILA opened at $25.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $26.05.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%.

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

