Abound Wealth Management Sells 41 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Abound Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,450,000 after buying an additional 578,707 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 309,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,067,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 265,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,424,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $414.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $404.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.63. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $416.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.