Abrams Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 38,434,378 Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR)

Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,434,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,780,000. Loar makes up 40.1% of Abrams Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Abrams Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.43% of Loar as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Loar in the second quarter valued at about $497,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Loar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,366,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Loar in the second quarter worth about $9,208,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loar during the second quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Loar during the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000.
Loar Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of Loar stock opened at $79.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Loar Holdings, LLC has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $80.73.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on LOAR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Loar in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Loar from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Loar from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Loar from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.
About Loar
Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.
