Abrams Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 38,434,378 Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR)

Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,434,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,780,000. Loar makes up 40.1% of Abrams Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Abrams Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.43% of Loar as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Loar in the second quarter valued at about $497,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Loar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,366,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Loar in the second quarter worth about $9,208,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loar during the second quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Loar during the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000.

Loar Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Loar stock opened at $79.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Loar Holdings, LLC has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $80.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Loar ( NYSE:LOAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOAR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Loar in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Loar from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Loar from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Loar from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

About Loar



Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.

