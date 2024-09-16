Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Acadia Realty Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Compass Point upped their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.80.

AKR opened at $22.97 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 287.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $87.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.20%. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 950.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,682,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,138 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $18,139,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $18,070,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,790,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,273,000 after buying an additional 776,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,414,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

