Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Raised by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,912,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,544 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.0% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.74% of Accenture worth $3,311,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Bank of America decreased their target price on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $293.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.68.

Accenture Trading Down 0.1 %

ACN opened at $349.58 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $328.08 and a 200-day moving average of $323.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,070 shares in the company, valued at $12,390,445.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $927,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,390,445.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,149,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.