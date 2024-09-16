Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Admiral Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $38.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.74. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $27.89 and a 1 year high of $39.27.
Admiral Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.2564 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is 64.83%.
Admiral Group Company Profile
Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.
