Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Holdings Lifted by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $509,904,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,047,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $274,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.60.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE A opened at $137.31 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $155.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

