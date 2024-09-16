Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 510,100 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 575,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 61,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $5,885,605.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,298,407 shares in the company, valued at $125,205,387.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Agilysys news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 61,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $5,885,605.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,298,407 shares in the company, valued at $125,205,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 249 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $25,405.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,834 shares in the company, valued at $11,818,543.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,578 shares of company stock worth $14,107,417. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,530,000 after buying an additional 217,008 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in Agilysys by 421.7% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 58,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 46,915 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 13.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 722,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,920,000 after acquiring an additional 87,549 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agilysys by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 686,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,805,000 after purchasing an additional 65,672 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $102.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.58 and its 200 day moving average is $94.87. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $63.78 and a 12 month high of $114.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.52 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 40.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

