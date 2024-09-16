Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,730,000 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the August 15th total of 7,540,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.65. 435,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,910. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.96. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $83.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

