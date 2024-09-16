Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Up 34.5% in August

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,900 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the August 15th total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Airbus

Airbus Stock Performance

EADSY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,066. Airbus has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $46.78. The stock has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $17.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.46 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.