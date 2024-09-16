Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Up 34.5% in August

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,900 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the August 15th total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.
Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $17.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.46 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbus will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.
Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
