Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Short Interest Up 18.3% in August

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the August 15th total of 12,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGS. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $4,538,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $861,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 98,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.18.

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $4.75. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,100.48% and a negative return on equity of 110.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($10.75) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

