Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.57.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

ALSN opened at $87.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.70. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $92.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

